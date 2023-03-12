Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.43 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

