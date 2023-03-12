Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $187.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $166.32.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

