Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,857 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Genpact were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 5,870.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,504 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Genpact by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,839,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 831,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after purchasing an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

