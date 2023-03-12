ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 2.5 %

SFBS stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.