Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,380 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $296,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Price Performance

Silgan Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.