Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $169.80 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

