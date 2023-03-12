Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,111,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103,022 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $314,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

