SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $45,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

