Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

SLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Power by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Stock Performance

About Solid Power

SLDP stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.