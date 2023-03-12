Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Stock Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 112,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 713,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 575,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.84. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.