STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $43,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

