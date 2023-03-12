Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,093,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 251,164 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $291,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 211,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 30.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 45,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,901 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

