Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Holdings Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,562 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

TNGX stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

