Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.84. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

