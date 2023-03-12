Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Terex worth $280,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 21.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $53.23 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

