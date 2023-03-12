The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $24.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $138,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,705,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

