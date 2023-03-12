THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $44,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO opened at $83.25 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

