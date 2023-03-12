Tlwm Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tlwm lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.