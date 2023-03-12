Tower Bridge Advisors Has $59.93 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $59,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.70. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

