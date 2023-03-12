TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) by 307.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the second quarter worth $99,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the third quarter worth $121,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.15.

TPG opened at $28.86 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -999.95%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

