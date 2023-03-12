Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Trinity Industries worth $287,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

