Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TCNNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.