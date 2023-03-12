Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 13,172 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAND opened at $4.73 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

