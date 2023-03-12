Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 709.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 400,229 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $157.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLMA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

