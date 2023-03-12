Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $86,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,175,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 251,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 487,364 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,025,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 404,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $6.06 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $757.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

