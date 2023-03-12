Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 290.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.24.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

