Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 537,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,004. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

