Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $131,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 401.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46,917 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 5.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TH opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.24. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

