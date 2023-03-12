Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $119,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

