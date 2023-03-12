Vista Finance LLC Sells 4,902 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vista Finance LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.70. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

