Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock worth $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.