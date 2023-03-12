White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 21,689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,934.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.71.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

