Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,649,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Wix.com worth $285,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 51.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of WIX opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

