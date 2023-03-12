Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $45,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.