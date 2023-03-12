Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,716,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

