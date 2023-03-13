12,690 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in National Vision by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in National Vision by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on EYE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $20.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

