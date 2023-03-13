15,144 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PAR Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

PAR opened at $32.62 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.30.

PAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

