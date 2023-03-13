16,218 Shares in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

LMND opened at $13.52 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

