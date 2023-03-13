16,609 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801,028 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,054 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 130,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Resources Connection Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $593.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $200.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

