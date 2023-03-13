25,089 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $398.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.46%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

