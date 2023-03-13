253,182 Shares in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 253,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 172.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

