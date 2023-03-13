36,296 Shares in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mission Produce by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mission Produce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 10.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Down 2.7 %

AVO opened at $10.42 on Monday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVO. TheStreet cut Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.