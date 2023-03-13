36,713 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,310 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 946,320 shares of company stock worth $108,921,613. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

RXDX opened at $114.37 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

