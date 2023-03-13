38,900 Shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BVH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

NYSE:BVH opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

