3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.46. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

