40,380 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,443,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $131.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $145.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

