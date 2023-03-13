4,859 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $234,648.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,026 shares in the company, valued at $142,164.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

LKFN opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

