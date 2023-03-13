70,615 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

