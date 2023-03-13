7,560 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $726.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

