8,318 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 27.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regency Centers Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of REG stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.20%.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.